Bamco Inc. NY cut its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,303,783 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 1,568,667 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group accounts for 2.2% of Bamco Inc. NY's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 4.19% of Arch Capital Group worth $1,321,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,494,644 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $423,665,000 after acquiring an additional 354,742 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $368,808,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,072,769 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $283,801,000 after buying an additional 57,014 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,259,582 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $208,695,000 after acquiring an additional 210,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,189,970 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $115,498,000 after acquiring an additional 79,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $112.29.

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Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $109.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.15. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $87.05 and a 1-year high of $113.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.06 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 23.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Pasquesi sold 177,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $19,504,870.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,110 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,069,111.50. This represents a 82.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 48,661 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $5,281,664.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 418,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,439,728.30. The trade was a 10.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance company that provides coverage and risk-management solutions to businesses, insurers and other clients. Its underwriting operations include insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance. The company offers property and casualty coverage across a range of specialty and commercial lines, as well as reinsurance that helps other insurers manage risk. Through its mortgage insurance business, Arch provides protection to mortgage lenders and related housing-market participants.

See Also

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