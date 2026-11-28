Bamco Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN - Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,924,084 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,612,613 shares during the quarter. Vail Resorts makes up approximately 1.1% of Bamco Inc. NY's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 13.82% of Vail Resorts worth $675,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 23.9% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,855 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $915,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $860,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,662 shares of the company's stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 220.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company's stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Vail Resorts from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $150.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Stock Down 1.6%

MTN opened at $143.07 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.51 and a 1-year high of $163.99. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $148.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported ($5.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.35) by $0.01. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $278.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.08) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. Vail Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 214.49%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc. operates mountain resorts and related businesses, with activities spanning skiing and snowboarding, summer recreation, lodging, dining, retail and equipment rentals. Its resorts also offer services such as ski and snowboard lessons, lift access and other guest experiences. The company serves guests at resorts in the United States, Canada, Australia and Switzerland. Its Epic Pass products provide access to a portfolio of mountain destinations, while its lodging operations include hotels, condominiums and other accommodations in resort communities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vail Resorts, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vail Resorts wasn't on the list.

While Vail Resorts currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Blue-Chip Stocks to Add To Your Forever Portfolio A strong long-term portfolio starts with companies that can survive recessions, inflation, changing consumer habits, and shifting market leadership.



This report names seven blue-chip stocks across technology, retail, consumer staples, healthcare, networking, sporting goods, and utilities that offer investors a mix of stability, income, growth, and staying power. Get This Free Report