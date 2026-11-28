Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,471,275 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 53,477 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 7.4% of Bamco Inc. NY's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.32% of Tesla worth $4,424,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harborfront Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Montgomery Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Timbuktu Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.13, for a total value of $938,498.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,353,296.36. The trade was a 9.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company's stock.

Top Tesla Stories

Investors following TSLA have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: A report says Tesla’s Dallas robotaxi zone is expanding, supporting the growth narrative around autonomous driving, although the article’s headline promises lower costs without details in the available summary. Tesla’s Robotaxi Promises More Cars, Less Money as Its Dallas Zone Grows

A report says Tesla’s Dallas robotaxi zone is expanding, supporting the growth narrative around autonomous driving, although the article’s headline promises lower costs without details in the available summary. Negative Sentiment: Tesla’s roughly 439-times price-to-earnings multiple raises concerns that substantial future growth may already be reflected in the stock. Merger speculation could also disappoint investors if a deal fails to materialize or its terms are unfavorable. Tesla Rallies Amid SpaceX Merger Speculation: Is Its P/E a Warning Sign?

Tesla’s roughly 439-times price-to-earnings multiple raises concerns that substantial future growth may already be reflected in the stock. Merger speculation could also disappoint investors if a deal fails to materialize or its terms are unfavorable. Negative Sentiment: ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF sold Tesla shares as part of broad portfolio reductions, a potential near-term sentiment headwind, though the sale alone does not establish a change in the company’s fundamentals. What ARK Autonomous Technology and Robotics ETF Sold

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, October 19th. Roth Capital began coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesla from a "reduce" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $420.98.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $398.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 438.29, a P/E/G ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.38 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $28.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles and related products. Its vehicle lineup includes the Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y and Cybertruck, along with vehicle software, charging services and accessories. The company also develops energy-generation and storage products, including solar offerings, Powerwall home batteries and Megapack utility-scale battery systems. Tesla operates a charging network and provides software and services that support its vehicles and energy products.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in Fall 2026 AI spending is reshaping the market, and the opportunity extends far beyond the biggest chipmakers. Discover 10 stocks set to benefit from powerful trends in AI infrastructure, cloud computing, energy, capital returns, and consumer growth this fall. Get This Free Report