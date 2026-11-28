Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Heartflow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTFL - Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,510,023 shares of the company's stock after selling 715,110 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 2.89% of Heartflow worth $124,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XXEC Inc. purchased a new position in Heartflow in the second quarter valued at about $2,524,764,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heartflow in the first quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Heartflow by 342.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,048 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 51,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Heartflow during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,096,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Heartflow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $910,000.

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Heartflow Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of HTFL opened at $47.00 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average is $36.03. Heartflow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $60.65.

Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $72.86 million for the quarter. Heartflow had a negative net margin of 33.11% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heartflow, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartflow

In related news, CEO John Farquhar sold 38,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total value of $2,168,286.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 251,983 shares in the company, valued at $14,045,532.42. This represents a 13.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Campbell Rogers sold 24,188 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $1,122,081.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 64,424 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,988,629.36. The trade was a 27.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 323,936 shares of company stock valued at $16,355,191. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTFL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Heartflow from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Heartflow in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Heartflow from $39.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Heartflow in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Heartflow from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTFL

Heartflow Profile

HeartFlow, Inc. is a medical technology company that develops noninvasive tools to help clinicians assess coronary artery disease. Its platform analyzes coronary CT angiography scans to create personalized models of a patient's coronary arteries and provide information that can support diagnosis and treatment planning. The company's offerings include HeartFlow FFR CT Analysis, which estimates blood flow and the effects of artery narrowing, and tools for assessing coronary plaque. The technology combines medical imaging with computational analysis and artificial intelligence, giving clinicians information without requiring an invasive procedure to measure blood flow.

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