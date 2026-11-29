Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR - Free Report) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 732,083 shares of the company's stock after selling 912,176 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.36% of Caesars Entertainment worth $21,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,967,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth $1,110,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth $32,953,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth $2,921,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 198.6% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 292,248 shares of the company's stock worth $8,820,000 after purchasing an additional 194,361 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director David Tomick sold 7,142 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $212,188.82. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,769 shares in the company, valued at $527,916.99. The trade was a 28.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,142 shares of company stock worth $627,499. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $30.88. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.90.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CZR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $30.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CZR

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. operates casinos, hotels and resorts, primarily in the United States. Its properties offer gaming, hotel accommodations, dining, entertainment, meetings and other hospitality services under brands including Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe and Eldorado. The company also provides online gaming and sports betting through its Caesars Digital business, including the Caesars Sportsbook brand. Its properties serve customers in Las Vegas and regional markets across the country. The current Caesars Entertainment was formed in 2020 when Eldorado Resorts completed its acquisition of Caesars Entertainment Corporation and adopted the Caesars name.

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