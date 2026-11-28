Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD - Free Report) by 61.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,223,274 shares of the bank's stock after selling 11,512,565 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.07% of Banco Bradesco worth $25,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. rebel Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,858 shares of the bank's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the period.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut Banco Bradesco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $4.20 price objective on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $4.05.

View Our Latest Report on BBD

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of BBD opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52. Banco Bradesco SA has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $4.58.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a drop from Banco Bradesco's previous monthly dividend of $0.0038. Banco Bradesco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.35%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco is a Brazilian financial services company serving individuals, businesses and institutions. Founded in 1943 in Marília, São Paulo, it has grown into one of Brazil's major privately owned banking groups and is headquartered in Osasco, in the state of São Paulo. The company offers retail and commercial banking services, including deposit accounts, lending, credit and debit cards, payments and digital banking. Through its broader financial services operations, Bradesco also provides insurance, pension and capitalization products, asset management and brokerage services.

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