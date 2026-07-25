Banco Bradesco SA $BBD Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD - Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,296,977 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 641,744 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Banco Bradesco worth $70,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the bank's stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.8% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,025 shares of the bank's stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,543 shares of the bank's stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the bank's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the bank's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Banco Bradesco in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bradesco presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BBD

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 1.8%

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70. Banco Bradesco SA has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.24%.The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0037 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. Banco Bradesco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA is a major Brazilian financial institution headquartered in Osasco, São Paulo. Founded in 1943 by Amador Aguiar, the bank has grown into one of Brazil's largest private-sector banks, offering a full range of financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, corporate and institutional clients. It operates across the banking value chain, including deposit-taking, lending, payments, trade finance and treasury services, and it participates actively in Brazil's retail and corporate credit markets.

The company's product and service mix extends beyond traditional banking to include insurance, pension plans, asset management, leasing and credit card services, delivered through a combination of branches, automated teller machines and digital channels.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Banco Bradesco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Banco Bradesco wasn't on the list.

While Banco Bradesco currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here