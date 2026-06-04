Bancreek Capital Management LP Takes $1.13 Million Position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Bancreek Capital Management LP bought a new position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,360 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. O'Reilly Automotive comprises about 4.7% of Bancreek Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. United Community Bank raised its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $87.38 on Thursday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.78. The company has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.53.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.35 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 target price on O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on O'Reilly Automotive

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $350,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,404.80. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $7,833,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at $165,013.20. This represents a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388. Insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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