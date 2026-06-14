Bandera Partners LLC Sells 79,974 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

Bandera Partners LLC cut its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 693,519 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 79,974 shares during the quarter. Amkor Technology accounts for 12.3% of Bandera Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bandera Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of Amkor Technology worth $27,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,012 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,027 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $82,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,109 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth $53,702,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 305.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,574,607 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $44,719,000 after buying an additional 1,186,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 38.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,558,040 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $74,541,000 after buying an additional 985,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $1,159,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 108,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,410,703.80. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Alexander sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $382,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,167.22. The trade was a 14.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,329,250. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 8.7%

AMKR opened at $82.78 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The company's 50-day moving average price is $67.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 6.17%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.0835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Amkor Technology's dividend payout ratio is 18.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMKR. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Amkor Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $67.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amkor Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor optimism is rising around Amkor’s advanced packaging strategy, with recent coverage highlighting renewed focus on its long-term growth targets, AI-related packaging demand, and the company’s role in the semiconductor supply chain. Amkor Technology rallies as investors refocus on advanced packaging growth targets

Investor optimism is rising around Amkor’s advanced packaging strategy, with recent coverage highlighting renewed focus on its long-term growth targets, AI-related packaging demand, and the company’s role in the semiconductor supply chain. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary suggest Amkor could still have upside after its big run, driven by ongoing AI/compute packaging demand and the company’s improving execution on advanced solutions. Amkor Technology (AMKR) Stock After 277% One-Year Surge Is There Still Upside

Analysts and market commentary suggest Amkor could still have upside after its big run, driven by ongoing AI/compute packaging demand and the company’s improving execution on advanced solutions. Positive Sentiment: Amkor’s HDFO platform is being watched as a potential growth driver for compute packaging, which could benefit the stock if adoption continues and AI demand stays strong. Can HDFO Adoption Strengthen Amkor's Compute Growth Opportunity?

Amkor’s HDFO platform is being watched as a potential growth driver for compute packaging, which could benefit the stock if adoption continues and AI demand stays strong. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large call-option activity suggests traders are positioning for more upside, but this is more a sentiment indicator than a fundamental catalyst.

Unusually large call-option activity suggests traders are positioning for more upside, but this is more a sentiment indicator than a fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by CFO Megan Faust is a modest caution signal, though the sale was small and part of a pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plan.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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