Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 6,197,704 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 926.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,866,902 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 6,197,704 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 1.8% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.16% of Netflix worth $643,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 912.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after buying an additional 351,493,659 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 912.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,463,498,000 after buying an additional 33,290,988 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 639.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,871,951 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,269,594,000 after buying an additional 30,158,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 891.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,134,487,000 after buying an additional 10,879,276 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 850.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,858,157 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,018,062,000 after buying an additional 9,716,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $5,468,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,046,658.50. The trade was a 43.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Research Partners boosted their price target on Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Erste Group Bank cut Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

Get Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Down 0.1%

NFLX stock opened at $87.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Netflix expanded its NFL relationship by adding more live football games, reinforcing its push into selective live events without taking on the cost of full-season sports rights. Article Title

Netflix expanded its NFL relationship by adding more live football games, reinforcing its push into selective live events without taking on the cost of full-season sports rights. Positive Sentiment: The company is also leaning into event-driven entertainment with its first live MMA fight and a global world tour tied to KPop Demon Hunters, which could deepen engagement and create new monetization opportunities. Article Title

The company is also leaning into event-driven entertainment with its first live MMA fight and a global world tour tied to KPop Demon Hunters, which could deepen engagement and create new monetization opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI reiterated a Buy rating on Netflix, citing an undemanding valuation and an outlook for 20%–25% earnings growth , which supports the bullish long-term thesis. Article Title

Evercore ISI reiterated a rating on Netflix, citing an undemanding valuation and an outlook for , which supports the bullish long-term thesis. Positive Sentiment: Netflix highlighted a reported $325 billion economic impact and over 425,000 jobs supported by its productions, while reaffirming heavy content investment that underpins future growth and valuation. Article Title

Netflix highlighted a reported economic impact and over supported by its productions, while reaffirming heavy content investment that underpins future growth and valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage continues to frame Netflix as a leader in the streaming war, with investors focusing on ad-tier momentum, pricing power, and the company’s large content slate rather than a single catalyst. Article Title

Media coverage continues to frame Netflix as a leader in the streaming war, with investors focusing on ad-tier momentum, pricing power, and the company’s large content slate rather than a single catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Netflix over alleged unauthorized data collection on children and claims the platform is designed to be addictive, creating potential legal, regulatory, and reputational risk. Article Title

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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