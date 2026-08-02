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Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 536,080 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Written by MarketBeat
August 2, 2026
DoorDash logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Bank of America increased its DoorDash stake by 18.4% in the first quarter, adding 536,080 shares to hold 3.45 million shares valued at approximately $518 million. Institutional investors collectively own 90.64% of the company.
  • DoorDash’s latest quarterly results beat earnings expectations, with EPS of $0.42 versus the $0.36 consensus, while revenue rose 33.1% year over year to $4.04 billion. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $252.89.
  • The company launched DoorDash Air after receiving FAA certification for commercial drone deliveries, potentially improving long-term delivery margins. Meanwhile, insiders sold shares worth about $13.2 million over the past three months, including sales by the CFO and a director under pre-arranged trading plans.
  • Interested in DoorDash? Here are five stocks we like better.

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,449,266 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 536,080 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.79% of DoorDash worth $517,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 124.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company's stock.

More DoorDash News

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: DoorDash launched DoorDash Air after receiving FAA Part 135 certification, allowing it to operate commercial drone deliveries in the U.S. The initiative could eventually reduce reliance on delivery labor and improve margins by shifting toward a more automated, fixed-asset logistics model. DoorDash gains FAA certification to operate its own drone delivery program
  • Positive Sentiment: Management’s experience with fast-food delivery, including a previously questioned Taco Bell partnership, suggests consumers remain willing to pay delivery fees for convenience. That supports continued demand and DoorDash’s long-term order-growth outlook. DoorDash CEO delivery fast food article

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 19,095 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.04, for a total value of $3,590,623.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 252,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,469,381.72. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 74,927 shares of company stock worth $13,241,532 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.83% of the company's stock.

DoorDash Stock Down 0.7%

DoorDash stock opened at $196.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a PE ratio of 93.41 and a beta of 1.78. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.30 and a 12-month high of $285.50. The firm's fifty day moving average is $175.61 and its 200 day moving average is $174.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DASH. Zacks Research lowered shares of DoorDash from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $224.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on DoorDash from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DASH

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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