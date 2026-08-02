Bank of America Corp DE Has $565.72 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL - Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,637,597 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 986,063 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.83% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $565,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 329 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of CL stock opened at $91.29 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12 month low of $74.54 and a 12 month high of $99.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The business's 50 day moving average is $90.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.44. The company has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.33.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.49%.

Colgate-Palmolive News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Colgate-Palmolive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted/base-business EPS was $0.99, exceeding the $0.95 consensus estimate and rising from $0.92 a year earlier. Revenue increased 4.9% year over year to $5.36 billion, in line with expectations. Colgate-Palmolive Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Second-quarter adjusted/base-business EPS was $0.99, exceeding the $0.95 consensus estimate and rising from $0.92 a year earlier. Revenue increased 4.9% year over year to $5.36 billion, in line with expectations. Positive Sentiment: Profitability improved, with GAAP and base-business gross margins expanding 140 basis points to 61.5%. Productivity gains and organic sales growth helped offset increased brand investment, while Latin America led regional growth and toothpaste maintained its global leadership. Colgate Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Strong Margins

Profitability improved, with GAAP and base-business gross margins expanding 140 basis points to 61.5%. Productivity gains and organic sales growth helped offset increased brand investment, while Latin America led regional growth and toothpaste maintained its global leadership. Neutral Sentiment: Management reaffirmed its full-year sales forecast, with expected revenue of approximately $20.8 billion to $21.6 billion. Maintaining guidance supports stability, but the range signals limited visibility in a choppy consumer environment. Colgate-Palmolive Reaffirms Annual Sales Forecast

Management reaffirmed its full-year sales forecast, with expected revenue of approximately $20.8 billion to $21.6 billion. Maintaining guidance supports stability, but the range signals limited visibility in a choppy consumer environment. Negative Sentiment: North American demand remained muted, creating concern that the company’s strongest international performance may not fully offset weakness in its largest developed market. Investors also focused on management’s warning that new tariffs could outweigh a recent refund benefit, potentially pressuring future earnings. Colgate Warns New Tariffs Will Outweigh Recent Refund Windfall

North American demand remained muted, creating concern that the company’s strongest international performance may not fully offset weakness in its largest developed market. Investors also focused on management’s warning that new tariffs could outweigh a recent refund benefit, potentially pressuring future earnings. Negative Sentiment: GAAP EPS declined 5% to $0.86 despite the adjusted earnings beat, and organic sales growth was only 2.4%. The combination of slower underlying growth, domestic weakness and tariff risk is outweighing the quarter’s positive margin and earnings performance.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Colgate-Palmolive

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company's core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

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