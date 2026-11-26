Dodge & Cox lessened its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,625,491 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 116,479 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox's holdings in Bank of America were worth $88,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 245,715 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $13,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,812.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 389,433 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $21,197,000 after buying an additional 369,069 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 6.9% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 12.3% during the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,282 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 39,267 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Bank of America Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $48.55 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $52.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $46.12 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Bank of America's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.40%.

Bank of America News Summary

Investors following BAC have been watching these news items:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Phillip Securities raised Bank of America to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $59.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $62.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a financial services company serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, large corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. Its offerings include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, lending, and digital banking, as well as treasury and payment services for businesses. The company also provides wealth management and investment services through Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank, along with investment banking, trading, and research services for corporate and institutional clients.

Further Reading

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