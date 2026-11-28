Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,127,461 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 23,985 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 4.8% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Bank of America were worth $115,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 167.6% in the second quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 69.9% during the second quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 530 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Balance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Bank of America Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $338.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $46.12 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $72.00 target price on Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Dbs Bank started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "moderate buy" rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bank of America from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $62.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BAC

Latest Bank of America News

Investors following BAC have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: BAC’s Swiss expansion is reportedly attracting clients and broadening its European capabilities, which could create more cross-border business and fee income over time. Will Bank of America’s Swiss Expansion Fuel Further Fee Income Growth?

BAC’s Swiss expansion is reportedly attracting clients and broadening its European capabilities, which could create more cross-border business and fee income over time. Neutral Sentiment: One market analysis says BAC has lagged the broader financial sector, while Wall Street remains broadly bullish. That contrast points to a mixed backdrop rather than a clear change in the company’s fundamentals. Bank of America Stock: Is BAC Underperforming the Financial Sector?

One market analysis says BAC has lagged the broader financial sector, while Wall Street remains broadly bullish. That contrast points to a mixed backdrop rather than a clear change in the company’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms reiterated that a securities class action has been filed against Bank of America and highlighted a December 15 lead-plaintiff deadline. The claims remain allegations, not established findings, but the litigation attention could weigh on sentiment and carries potential legal and reputational costs. SBS Law lawsuit notice Rosen Law class-action deadline notice

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a financial services company serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, large corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. Its offerings include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, lending, and digital banking, as well as treasury and payment services for businesses. The company also provides wealth management and investment services through Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank, along with investment banking, trading, and research services for corporate and institutional clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report).

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