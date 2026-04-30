Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,394,623 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 0.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Bank of America worth $296,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 40.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,401 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 38.4% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,677 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 18,227 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 307,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,362,000. This represents a 21.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $4,412,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 170,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,988,436.96. The trade was a 35.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 227,832 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,960 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.35. 4,819,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,949,496. The stock's fifty day moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average is $52.42. The stock has a market cap of $381.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $39.58 and a 12 month high of $57.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.02.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

Key Bank of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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