Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Purchased by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,837 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC's holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,629,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $254,625,000 after buying an additional 1,603,080 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,411,913 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,497,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,809 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905,348 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $159,794,000 after acquiring an additional 71,307 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Bank of America by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,175,401 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $119,647,000 after acquiring an additional 555,063 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Bank of America by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 231,018 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $12,706,000 after acquiring an additional 20,819 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $57.50 to $62.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. HSBC increased their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $63.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at $72,803,774.97. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of BAC opened at $61.18 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The company's fifty day moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.15. The firm has a market cap of $434.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.78 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 17.56%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.69%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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