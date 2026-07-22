Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,272,260 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 123,666 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.0% of CI Investments Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Bank of America worth $208,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at $72,803,774.97. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Argus set a $70.00 price objective on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Evercore set a $63.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of America from $57.50 to $62.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $63.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $61.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $433.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $62.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.78 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.69%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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