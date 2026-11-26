EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,881 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 60,274 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Bank of America were worth $23,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,993,000. Cornermen Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $493,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 53.1% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,301 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 24,731 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.1% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,260,353 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $68,601,000 after purchasing an additional 105,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Southern Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts: Sign Up

Bank of America Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of BAC stock opened at $48.55 on Thursday. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $46.12 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $335.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Bank of America to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Evercore set a $62.00 price target on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $62.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

Top Bank of America Stories

These are some of the BAC stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America renewed its long-term co-branded credit-card partnership with Allegiant Travel. The deal keeps the Allways Rewards card on BAC’s platform and supports recurring fee income from travel and everyday spending. Article: Bank of America Renews Long Term Card Tie Up With a Travel Partner

Bank of America renewed its long-term co-branded credit-card partnership with Allegiant Travel. The deal keeps the Allways Rewards card on BAC’s platform and supports recurring fee income from travel and everyday spending. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America strategists have warned about recession and market-downside risks in 2027. Those forecasts may affect investor sentiment, though they are broad market outlooks rather than new developments in BAC’s business. Article: Bank of America Warns of 2027 Recession Risk

Bank of America strategists have warned about recession and market-downside risks in 2027. Those forecasts may affect investor sentiment, though they are broad market outlooks rather than new developments in BAC’s business. Negative Sentiment: Technical coverage says BAC is below short-term averages as sellers maintain momentum, reinforcing a weak near-term chart picture. Article: BAC Trades Below Short-Term Averages

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a financial services company serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, large corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. Its offerings include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, lending, and digital banking, as well as treasury and payment services for businesses. The company also provides wealth management and investment services through Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank, along with investment banking, trading, and research services for corporate and institutional clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bank of America, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bank of America wasn't on the list.

While Bank of America currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report