Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management lowered its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management's holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,401 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,677 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 18,227 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,396,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $4,412,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 170,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,988,436.96. The trade was a 35.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.6%

BAC stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $382.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.66 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.30.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Bank of America's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank of America from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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