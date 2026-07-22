Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,939 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 49,148 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC's holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of BAC opened at $61.12 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $55.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $62.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Bank of America had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is 25.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Argus set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $63.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America

More Bank of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bank of America, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bank of America wasn't on the list.

While Bank of America currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here