Socorro Asset Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,818 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 11,867 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 3.1% of Socorro Asset Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Socorro Asset Management LP's holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,605,657 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,298,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,289 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $2,571,060,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $2,359,172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $2,313,953,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $939,807,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Bank of America from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Evercore set a $62.00 price objective on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Dbs Bank initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "moderate buy" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $59.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $62.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America News Roundup

Investors following BAC have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: BAC’s Swiss expansion is reportedly attracting clients and broadening its European capabilities, which could create more cross-border business and fee income over time. Will Bank of America’s Swiss Expansion Fuel Further Fee Income Growth?

BAC’s Swiss expansion is reportedly attracting clients and broadening its European capabilities, which could create more cross-border business and fee income over time. Neutral Sentiment: One market analysis says BAC has lagged the broader financial sector, while Wall Street remains broadly bullish. That contrast points to a mixed backdrop rather than a clear change in the company’s fundamentals. Bank of America Stock: Is BAC Underperforming the Financial Sector?

One market analysis says BAC has lagged the broader financial sector, while Wall Street remains broadly bullish. That contrast points to a mixed backdrop rather than a clear change in the company’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms reiterated that a securities class action has been filed against Bank of America and highlighted a December 15 lead-plaintiff deadline. The claims remain allegations, not established findings, but the litigation attention could weigh on sentiment and carries potential legal and reputational costs. SBS Law lawsuit notice Rosen Law class-action deadline notice

Bank of America Stock Up 1.1%

BAC stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.60. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $46.12 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Bank of America's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.40%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a financial services company serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, large corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. Its offerings include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, lending, and digital banking, as well as treasury and payment services for businesses. The company also provides wealth management and investment services through Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank, along with investment banking, trading, and research services for corporate and institutional clients.

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