Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260,353 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 105,160 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Bank of America were worth $68,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $2,571,060,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,359,172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,313,953,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $939,807,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $916,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $62.48.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Bank of America Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of BAC stock opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business's 50 day moving average is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.67. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $46.12 and a twelve month high of $65.22.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Bank of America's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Bank of America's payout ratio is currently 30.40%.

Key Stories Impacting Bank of America

Here are a few of the latest stories about BAC:

Positive Sentiment: A recent analysis points to BAC’s discounted valuation, revenue growth and AI investments as potential supports for the shares, while noting earnings concerns remain. Article: Is Bank of America’s Attractive Valuation Enough to Buy the Stock?

A recent analysis points to BAC’s discounted valuation, revenue growth and AI investments as potential supports for the shares, while noting earnings concerns remain. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms publicized a pending securities class action against BAC, with a December 15 lead-plaintiff deadline. Separately, an investor investigation alleges weaknesses in anti-money-laundering controls and failure to report more than $5 billion in suspicious transactions. These are allegations, not findings, but could raise legal, regulatory and reputational risks. Article: Investor Action Notice

Several law firms publicized a pending securities class action against BAC, with a December 15 lead-plaintiff deadline. Separately, an investor investigation alleges weaknesses in anti-money-laundering controls and failure to report more than $5 billion in suspicious transactions. These are allegations, not findings, but could raise legal, regulatory and reputational risks. Negative Sentiment: Berkshire Hathaway has continued reducing its long-held BAC stake. The sales may weigh on investor sentiment, although the article cautions that they do not alone determine the stock’s prospects. Article: Berkshire Hathaway Has Sold More Than Half Its Bank of America Shares

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a financial services company serving consumers, businesses, institutional investors and government entities. Its offerings include checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mortgages, auto loans and other lending, as well as payment and treasury services. The company also provides investment and wealth management through Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank, and serves corporate and institutional clients with commercial banking, capital markets, trading and advisory services.

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