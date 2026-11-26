Caxton Associates LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,792 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 2,001,187 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,605,657 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,298,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,289 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,571,060,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $2,359,172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,313,953,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 42,385,115 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,066,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $48.55 on Thursday. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $46.12 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $335.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm's 50-day moving average is $52.06 and its 200-day moving average is $54.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Bank of America's payout ratio is presently 30.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Bank of America from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Evercore set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $72.00 price objective on Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $62.48.

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Recent Bank of America Headlines

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Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a financial services company serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, large corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. Its offerings include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, lending, and digital banking, as well as treasury and payment services for businesses. The company also provides wealth management and investment services through Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank, along with investment banking, trading, and research services for corporate and institutional clients.

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