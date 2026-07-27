Bank of Hawaii Corporation $BOH Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH - Free Report) by 6,800.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,421 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 12,241 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOH. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 35.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the bank's stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth approximately $34,385,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth $1,307,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $6,164,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Bank of Hawaii from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $85.80.

View Our Latest Report on Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

NYSE:BOH opened at $84.12 on Monday. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a 52 week low of $59.36 and a 52 week high of $86.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock's fifty day moving average is $80.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.28.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii NYSE: BOH is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, with roots tracing back to its founding in 1897 by Charles Montague Cooke and Peter Cushman Jones. As one of the oldest financial institutions in the U.S. West Coast region, the bank has built a reputation for stability and community focus. It operates as the principal subsidiary of Bank of Hawaii Corporation, a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a comprehensive suite of personal and business banking products and services.

See Also

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