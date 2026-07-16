Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 4,129,601 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,402,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,129,601 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 0.6% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.80% of Texas Instruments worth $3,184,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $27,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $281.84.

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Texas Instruments News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised its price target on Texas Instruments to $390 from $325 and reiterated an Overweight/Strong-Buy view, signaling confidence in upside from current levels. Benzinga

KeyCorp raised its price target on Texas Instruments to $390 from $325 and reiterated an view, signaling confidence in upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted that Texas Instruments heads into earnings with improving fundamentals, including expected earnings growth, moderating capital spending, and potentially stronger free cash flow that could support dividends and buybacks. Zacks

Several reports highlighted that Texas Instruments heads into earnings with improving fundamentals, including expected earnings growth, moderating capital spending, and potentially stronger free cash flow that could support dividends and buybacks. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at KeyCorp also lifted near- and longer-term earnings estimates for TXN, including FY2026 and FY2027 projections above current consensus, which can reinforce a bullish valuation case. MarketBeat

Analysts at KeyCorp also lifted near- and longer-term earnings estimates for TXN, including FY2026 and FY2027 projections above current consensus, which can reinforce a bullish valuation case. Neutral Sentiment: Texas Instruments has been outperforming over recent months, but recent market commentary noted the shares were less strong than some peers on Wednesday and Tuesday, suggesting some short-term rotation within semiconductors. MarketWatch

Texas Instruments has been outperforming over recent months, but recent market commentary noted the shares were less strong than some peers on Wednesday and Tuesday, suggesting some short-term rotation within semiconductors. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple previews said TXN may be set up for an earnings beat, with industrial and data-center demand trends cited as supportive, but investors are still waiting for the actual results and guidance. 247WallSt

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of TXN opened at $301.19 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.73 and a 52 week high of $334.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $302.54 and a 200-day moving average of $242.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $2,708,051.58. Following the sale, the director owned 37,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,528,982.66. This represents a 19.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,337,928.50. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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