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Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 881,889 Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
TotalEnergies logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Bank of New York Mellon increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 8.3% in the first quarter, adding 881,889 shares and bringing its total holding to 11.5 million shares valued at about $1.05 billion.
  • TotalEnergies reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings, posting $2.45 EPS versus the $2.22 consensus estimate and revenue of $49.52 billion, also above analyst forecasts.
  • Analysts remain generally positive on the stock, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.33, even as the shares traded slightly lower on the day.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,514,654 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 881,889 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.48% of TotalEnergies worth $1,047,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,577 shares of the company's stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 17.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 326,985 shares of the company's stock worth $30,599,000 after buying an additional 48,698 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,252 shares of the company's stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company's stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $80.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.39. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $57.39 and a 12-month high of $94.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.14.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $49.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $44.58 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTE shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded TotalEnergies from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. CICC Research began coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TotalEnergies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $84.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TotalEnergies

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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