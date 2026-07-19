Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 9,271 Shares of Bunge Global SA $BG

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280,422 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.66% of Bunge Global worth $162,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glencore plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Glencore plc now owns 65,612,206 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $5,844,735,000 after purchasing an additional 32,806,103 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,610,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 168,119.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,165,764 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $103,846,000 after buying an additional 1,165,071 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,888,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,570,009 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,565,136,000 after buying an additional 777,805 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Global Price Performance

NYSE BG opened at $119.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $73.17 and a 12-month high of $134.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.65. The firm's 50 day moving average is $118.78 and its 200-day moving average is $117.94.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $21.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.38 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Bunge Global from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bunge Global from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $132.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BG

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

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