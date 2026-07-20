Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 731,234 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 36,103 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.95% of Avery Dennison worth $126,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVY. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 16,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $192.00 target price on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $200.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVY

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $160.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business's 50 day moving average price is $159.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.54. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 52 week low of $152.42 and a 52 week high of $199.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.06. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 7.66%.The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Avery Dennison has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison's previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Avery Dennison's payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

See Also

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