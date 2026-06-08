Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Lennox International, Inc. $LII

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII - Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,539 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.58% of Lennox International worth $98,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Lennox International by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 85 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 110 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,125 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company's stock.

Lennox International Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE LII opened at $508.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.57. Lennox International, Inc. has a one year low of $434.06 and a one year high of $689.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.19. Lennox International had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 73.27%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lennox International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.500-25.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International, Inc. will post 24.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a positive change from Lennox International's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Lennox International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 971 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.80, for a total value of $529,000.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,832. This trade represents a 47.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LII shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lennox International from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings cut Lennox International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Lennox International from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $630.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $575.46.

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About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc is a global manufacturer of climate control products and services, principally serving residential and commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a range of products including furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, air handlers, packaged rooftop units and related controls and indoor air quality equipment. Lennox also supplies aftermarket parts and accessories and supports its product lines with technical service, training and warranty programs for dealer and distribution partners.

Originally founded in 1895 by Dave Lennox, the company has grown from its early roots into a multinational business with operations concentrated in North America and a presence in other international markets.

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