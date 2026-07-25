Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 16,995 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 983,987 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,995 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.40% of Amkor Technology worth $44,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 61.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amkor Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amkor announced a multi-year partnership with NVIDIA worth $1.5 billion to expand advanced semiconductor packaging and test capacity in the U.S., a significant boost to its AI-related growth outlook. Reuters article

Amkor announced a multi-year partnership with NVIDIA worth $1.5 billion to expand advanced semiconductor packaging and test capacity in the U.S., a significant boost to its AI-related growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA will provide a prepayment to help fund the expansion, which may reduce near-term capital burden while accelerating capacity buildout for next-generation AI packaging. Business Wire article

NVIDIA will provide a prepayment to help fund the expansion, which may reduce near-term capital burden while accelerating capacity buildout for next-generation AI packaging. Positive Sentiment: UBS upgraded Amkor Technology from neutral to buy and set a $90 price target, signaling improved analyst confidence in the company’s upside after the NVIDIA deal. The Fly article

UBS upgraded Amkor Technology from neutral to buy and set a $90 price target, signaling improved analyst confidence in the company’s upside after the NVIDIA deal. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful shares reported, so it does not appear to be adding a clear bearish or bullish signal for the stock right now.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful shares reported, so it does not appear to be adding a clear bearish or bullish signal for the stock right now. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary noted that Amkor’s long-term investment case still depends on margin expansion and successful execution on advanced packaging projects, including its Arizona facility and other strategic growth initiatives. Seeking Alpha article

Some commentary noted that Amkor’s long-term investment case still depends on margin expansion and successful execution on advanced packaging projects, including its Arizona facility and other strategic growth initiatives. Negative Sentiment: B. Riley Financial lowered its price target to $75, suggesting some analysts still see valuation or execution risk despite the recent rally. American Banking News article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group upgraded Amkor Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMKR

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $1,159,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 108,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,703.80. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $431,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,353,913.84. This trade represents a 11.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 114,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,450 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company's stock.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $64.96 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $96.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.36 and a 200-day moving average of $60.67.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Amkor Technology's revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0835 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Amkor Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.86%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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