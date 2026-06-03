Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 191,825 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,224,797 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 191,825 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.76% of Boston Scientific worth $1,070,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $2,199,395,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 223.7% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 5,312,504 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $518,660,000 after buying an additional 3,671,548 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $252,918,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,799,040 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $956,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $204,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Boston Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Boston Scientific from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The company has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.79 and a 200 day moving average of $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,437,348.12. This represents a 16.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus bought 1,770 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,987.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

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Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Further Reading

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