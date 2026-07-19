Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,044,041 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,224 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.30% of Cloudflare worth $215,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company's stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 4.0% during the first quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company's stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 55.4% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 157 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,090 shares of the company's stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Cloudflare stock opened at $277.84 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.83 and a 12-month high of $291.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1,111.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 283.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $639.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Cloudflare from a "market outperform" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.41.

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Key Headlines Impacting Cloudflare

Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Cloudflare from $305 to $322 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling stronger confidence in the company’s upside. This kind of analyst upgrade can help support the stock. Morgan Stanley price target increase on Cloudflare

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Cloudflare from $305 to $322 and reiterated an rating, signaling stronger confidence in the company’s upside. This kind of analyst upgrade can help support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Cloudflare launched Precursor , a new bot-management product designed to detect sophisticated automated attacks in real time. The launch reinforces the company’s cybersecurity and privacy narrative, which is a key driver of investor optimism. Cloudflare launches Precursor

Cloudflare launched , a new bot-management product designed to detect sophisticated automated attacks in real time. The launch reinforces the company’s cybersecurity and privacy narrative, which is a key driver of investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary continues to highlight Cloudflare as a beneficiary of rising demand for cybersecurity and AI infrastructure, and the stock has also been mentioned favorably in momentum-stock and “best cybersecurity stocks” roundups. Cloudflare momentum stock article

Recent commentary continues to highlight Cloudflare as a beneficiary of rising demand for cybersecurity and AI infrastructure, and the stock has also been mentioned favorably in momentum-stock and “best cybersecurity stocks” roundups. Neutral Sentiment: Other recent articles emphasize Cloudflare’s strong three-year run and rising fair-value estimates, but also note that the shares already trade at a rich valuation. That may limit near-term upside if growth does not keep accelerating. Cloudflare valuation article

Other recent articles emphasize Cloudflare’s strong three-year run and rising fair-value estimates, but also note that the shares already trade at a rich valuation. That may limit near-term upside if growth does not keep accelerating. Neutral Sentiment: The stock also got a “gains as market dips” mention, reflecting relative strength versus the broader market rather than a company-specific catalyst. Cloudflare gains as market dips article

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,422 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.09, for a total transaction of $13,057,795.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.98, for a total transaction of $7,506,418.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 47,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,148,001.50. The trade was a 42.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 616,185 shares of company stock worth $137,831,055 in the last ninety days. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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