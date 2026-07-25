Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS - Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,333 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 14,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.66% of Federal Signal worth $43,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 140.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Federal Signal by 3,100.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FSS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Federal Signal from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Federal Signal from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Federal Signal from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $139.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSS

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of FSS stock opened at $118.67 on Friday. Federal Signal Corporation has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $134.51. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $116.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.73.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 11.56%.The company had revenue of $625.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Signal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Corporation will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corporation NYSE: FSS, headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

See Also

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