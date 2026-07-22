Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,887 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 65,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.45% of lululemon athletica worth $83,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in lululemon athletica by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 68,093 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 23,623 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,594 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Rayburn West Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,536,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $9,364,000 after buying an additional 16,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 9,695.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 204,424 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $42,481,000 after buying an additional 202,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of lululemon athletica from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research cut lululemon athletica from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research cut lululemon athletica from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $161.00 to $113.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore reduced their price objective on lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $148.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on lululemon athletica

Insider Transactions at lululemon athletica

In related news, Director Charles V. Bergh bought 4,275 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.05 per share, for a total transaction of $500,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,223.25. This trade represents a 70.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $116.63 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $119.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.76. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $104.44 and a 1 year high of $226.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.88.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 13.03%.The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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