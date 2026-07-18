Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,344,313 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,718 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.59% of Hilton Worldwide worth $408,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT stock opened at $322.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $332.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $253.54 and a one year high of $358.00.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.21%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLT. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $322.00 to $320.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $350.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $363.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Macquarie Infrastructure boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $350.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

Further Reading

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