Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,394,280 shares of the company's stock after selling 243,369 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.9% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.01% of Johnson & Johnson worth $5,048,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company's stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the company's stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the company's stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2%

JNJ opened at $223.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $149.04 and a twelve month high of $251.71. The company has a market cap of $536.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.29.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

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Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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