Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,624,836 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 61,142 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.55% of Iron Mountain worth $165,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Iron Mountain alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,904 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,742 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,292 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 38,474 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.83, for a total value of $4,725,761.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,474 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,761.42. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 1,892 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total value of $244,011.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,184,078.12. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,260 shares of company stock worth $17,361,672. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE IRM opened at $123.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.97. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.77 and a 52 week high of $134.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm's revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.864 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 379.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial set a $140.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Iron Mountain from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Iron Mountain from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on IRM

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Iron Mountain, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Iron Mountain wasn't on the list.

While Iron Mountain currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here