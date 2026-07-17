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NYSE:IRM

Iron Mountain (IRM) Stock Price, News & Analysis

Iron Mountain logo
$122.56 +0.90 (+0.74%)
As of 11:40 AM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
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About Iron Mountain Stock (NYSE:IRM)

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Key Stats

Today's Range
$119.12
$123.66
50-Day Range
$115.43
$133.51
52-Week Range
$77.77
$134.68
Volume
387,816 shs
Average Volume
1.76 million shs
Market Capitalization
$36.46 billion
P/E Ratio
134.76
Dividend Yield
2.82%
Price Target
$134.33
Consensus Rating
Moderate Buy

Company Overview

Iron Mountain Stock Analysis - MarketRank™

See Top-Rated MarketRank™ Stocks
81st Percentile Overall Score

IRM MarketRank™: 

Iron Mountain scored higher than 81% of companies evaluated by MarketBeat, and ranked 81st out of 293 stocks in the business services sector. Scores are calculated by averaging available category scores, with extra weight given to analysis and valuation.

  • Consensus Rating

    Iron Mountain has received a consensus rating of Moderate Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.67, and is based on no strong buy ratings, 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings.

  • Upside/Downside

    The consensus price target for Iron Mountain is close to its current price, suggesting limited near-term upside or downside.

  • Amount of Analyst Coverage

    Iron Mountain has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

  • Read more about Iron Mountain's stock forecast and price target.

  • Earnings Growth

    Earnings for Iron Mountain are expected to grow by 10.56% in the coming year, from $5.40 to $5.97 per share.

  • Price to Earnings Ratio vs. the Market

    The P/E ratio of Iron Mountain is 134.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 45.82.

  • Price to Earnings Ratio vs. Sector

    The P/E ratio of Iron Mountain is 134.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 28.56.

  • Read more about Iron Mountain's valuation and earnings.

  • Percentage of Shares Shorted

    2.55% of the float of Iron Mountain has been sold short.

  • Short Interest Ratio / Days to Cover

    Iron Mountain has a short interest ratio ("days to cover") of 4.03.

  • Change versus previous month

    Short interest in Iron Mountain has recently decreased by 7.58%, indicating that investor sentiment is improving significantly.

  • Dividend Yield

    Iron Mountain pays a meaningful dividend of 2.80%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends.

  • Dividend Growth

    Iron Mountain has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years.

  • Dividend Coverage

    The dividend payout ratio of Iron Mountain is 380.22%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable.

  • Dividend Sustainability

    Based on earnings estimates, Iron Mountain will have a dividend payout ratio of 57.96% next year. This indicates that Iron Mountain will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

  • Read more about Iron Mountain's dividend.

  • News Sentiment

    Iron Mountain has a news sentiment score of 1.12. This score is calculated as an average of sentiment of articles about the company over the last seven days and ranges from 2 (good news) to -2 (bad news). This is a higher news sentiment than the 0.83 average news sentiment score of Business Services companies.

  • News Coverage This Week

    MarketBeat has tracked 9 news articles for Iron Mountain this week, compared to 6 articles on an average week.

  • Search Interest

    Only 10 people have searched for IRM on MarketBeat in the last 30 days. This is a decrease of -23% compared to the previous 30 days.

  • MarketBeat Follows

    14 people have added Iron Mountain to their MarketBeat watchlist in the last 30 days. This is an increase of 133% compared to the previous 30 days.

  • Insider Buying vs. Insider Selling

    In the past three months, Iron Mountain insiders have sold more of their company's stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $17,361,672.00 in company stock.

  • Percentage Held by Insiders

    1.70% of the stock of Iron Mountain is held by insiders.

  • Percentage Held by Institutions

    80.13% of the stock of Iron Mountain is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

  • Read more about Iron Mountain's insider trading history.
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IRM Stock News Headlines

Iron Mountain's Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect
July 17 at 4:11 AM  |  barchart.comhttps://www.barchart.com/story/news/3331170/iron-mountain-s-q2-2026-earnings-what-to-expect
Is IRM Stock Worth Retaining in Your Portfolio for the Long Run?
July 15 at 3:17 PM  |  finance.yahoo.comhttps://finance.yahoo.com/real-estate/articles/irm-stock-worth-retaining-portfolio-165800863.html
Trump's New Dollar
Porter Stansberry says President Trump has signed an executive order initiating what he calls a full U.S. dollar reset - and most Americans don't know it's happening. The last time America underwent a monetary shift like this, under Nixon in the 1970s, it minted an average of 1,300 new millionaires a day for over half a century. Stansberry has released a new documentary naming the assets he believes are positioned to surge as a result.tc pixel
July 17 at 1:00 AM  |  Porter & Company (Ad)
Iron Mountain Schedules Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call
July 15 at 10:16 AM  |  finance.yahoo.comhttps://finance.yahoo.com/markets/stocks/articles/iron-mountain-schedules-second-quarter-110000455.html
Iron Mountain higher, ends seven-session slide
July 9, 2026  |  seekingalpha.comhttps://seekingalpha.com/news/4612714-iron-mountain-higher-ends-seven-session-slide?utm_source=marketbeat.com&utm_medium=referral&feed_item_type=news?source=MarketBeat
Old-School Dividend-Paying Data Center REITs May Be the Best and Safest Technology Idea Now
July 8, 2026  |  247wallst.comhttps://247wallst.com/investing/2026/07/08/why-old-school-dividend-paying-data-center-reits-may-be-the-best-technology-idea-now/
Old-School Dividend-Paying Data Center REITs May Be the Best and Safest Technology Idea Now
July 8, 2026  |  247wallst.comhttps://247wallst.com/investing/2026/07/08/why-old-school-dividend-paying-data-center-reits-may-be-the-best-technology-idea-now/?utm_source=snapi
Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) CEO Sells $4,725,761.42 in Stock
July 3, 2026  |  insidertrades.comhttps://www.insidertrades.com/alerts/nyse-irm-insider-buying-and-selling-2026-07-03/
See More Headlines

IRM Stock Analysis - Frequently Asked Questions

Iron Mountain's stock was trading at $83.05 on January 1st, 2026. Since then, IRM shares have increased by 47.0% and is now trading at $122.1250.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) issued its earnings results on Thursday, April, 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Read the conference call transcript.

The following companies are subsidiaries of Iron Mountain: NxtGen Data Center & Cloud Services, EvoSwitch, IO.com, Bonded Services Group, Fortrust, EAC Invest, Fairfield Fine Art, and more.

Top institutional shareholders of Iron Mountain include Handelsbanken Fonder AB (0.06%), Czech National Bank (0.03%), PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab (0.02%) and Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. (0.02%). Insiders that own company stock include Mark Kidd, Deborah Marson, Pamela M Arway, William L Meaney, Greg W Mcintosh, Robin Matlock, Mithu Bhargava, Wendy J Murdock, John Tomovcsik, Jennifer Allerton, Edward Baker-Greene, Walter C Rakowich and Daniel Borges.
View institutional ownership trends.

Shares of IRM stock can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, Fidelity, and Vanguard Brokerage Services.

Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some other companies that Iron Mountain investors own include Humana (HUM), American Water Works (AWK), Verizon Communications (VZ), Waste Connections (WCN), Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR), The RMR Group (RMR) and TotalEnergies (TTE).

Company Calendar

Last Earnings
4/30/2026
Record date for 7/6 Dividend
6/15/2026
Ex-Dividend for 7/6 Dividend
6/15/2026
Dividend Payable
7/06/2026
Today
7/17/2026
Next Earnings (Estimated)
8/05/2026
Fiscal Year End
12/31/2026
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Industry, Sector and Symbol

Stock Exchange
NYSE
Sector
Business Services
Industry
BUSINESS INFO SVC
Sub-Industry
Diversified Support Services
Current Symbol
NYSE:IRM
CIK
1020569
Web
www.ironmountain.com
Phone
(617) 535-4766
Fax
617-350-7881
Employees
29,400
Year Founded
1951

Price Target and Rating

Average Price Target for Iron Mountain
$134.33
High Price Target
$143.00
Low Price Target
$120.00
Potential Upside/Downside
+9.2%
Consensus Rating
Moderate Buy
Rating Score (0-4)
2.67
Research Coverage
6 Analysts

Profitability

EPS (Trailing Twelve Months)
$0.91
Trailing P/E Ratio
135.30
Forward P/E Ratio
22.79
P/E Growth
N/A
Net Income
$144.59 million
Net Margins
3.76%
Pretax Margin
4.92%
Return on Equity
-91.56%
Return on Assets
3.18%

Debt

Debt-to-Equity Ratio
N/A
Current Ratio
0.77
Quick Ratio
0.77

Sales & Book Value

Annual Sales
$6.90 billion
Price / Sales
5.31
Cash Flow
$5.69 per share
Price / Cash Flow
21.64
Book Value
($2.40) per share
Price / Book
-51.28

Miscellaneous

Outstanding Shares
297,520,000
Free Float
292,467,000
Market Cap
$36.62 billion
Optionable
Optionable
Beta
1.19

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This page (NYSE:IRM) was last updated on 7/17/2026 by MarketBeat.com Staff.
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