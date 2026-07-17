Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers’ digital transformation. Offerings include data center and colocation services, cloud backup and recovery, electronic discovery and data migration, and secure IT asset disposition. These services are often paired with consulting and lifecycle management to help organizations reduce risk, control costs, and modernize their information infrastructures.

Originally established as a records-storage business, Iron Mountain has grown through geographic expansion and service diversification to serve a broad mix of corporate, government, healthcare, legal and financial clients. The company operates on a multinational basis across North America, Europe, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region, delivering integrated physical and digital information services through a network of facilities and technology platforms.

Iron Mountain’s strategy emphasizes information protection, regulatory compliance and continuity of access while pursuing growth in higher-margin digital and data-center offerings. The company is managed by an executive leadership team and board of directors focused on security, operational discipline and adapting services to evolving regulatory and technological requirements for clients across industries.

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