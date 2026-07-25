Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI - Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,229,586 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,670 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.62% of YETI worth $44,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in YETI by 21,066.7% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of YETI by 65.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,142 shares of the company's stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,747 shares of the company's stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 3.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,711 shares of the company's stock worth $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 51.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 21,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YETI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on YETI from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of YETI from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of YETI from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.83.

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YETI Price Performance

NYSE YETI opened at $50.36 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The business's fifty day moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.10.

YETI (NYSE:YETI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. YETI had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.36%.The business had revenue of $380.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. YETI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.890 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company's portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI's products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.

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