Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,435,128 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 1,187,887 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.70% of Qualcomm worth $1,271,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,085 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Qualcomm by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in Qualcomm by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,847 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Qualcomm by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 3,253 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qualcomm alerts: Sign Up

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $240.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $259.92. The company has a market capitalization of $253.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.59. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $168.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.56.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Research analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total value of $529,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,972,189.60. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,306 shares of company stock worth $3,435,583. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm highlighted its AI push at Computex, saying 2026 is the “year of the agent” and unveiling its “Dragonfly” brand for AI/data-center chips, reinforcing the company’s growth narrative beyond smartphones. Article Title

Qualcomm highlighted its AI push at Computex, saying 2026 is the “year of the agent” and unveiling its “Dragonfly” brand for AI/data-center chips, reinforcing the company’s growth narrative beyond smartphones. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and price-target commentary centered on whether Qualcomm can reach $300 this year, reflecting upbeat sentiment around its valuation and AI-driven upside potential. Article Title

Analyst and price-target commentary centered on whether Qualcomm can reach $300 this year, reflecting upbeat sentiment around its valuation and AI-driven upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm’s entry-level Snapdragon PC chip is being positioned to win share in laptops with all-day battery life and built-in AI, with support from Acer, HP, and Lenovo. Article Title

Qualcomm’s entry-level Snapdragon PC chip is being positioned to win share in laptops with all-day battery life and built-in AI, with support from Acer, HP, and Lenovo. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noted Qualcomm remains part of the broader AI-PC trade, with debate over whether the stock is outperforming the technology sector on a relative basis. Article Title

Coverage noted Qualcomm remains part of the broader AI-PC trade, with debate over whether the stock is outperforming the technology sector on a relative basis. Negative Sentiment: Nvidia’s new RTX Spark/laptop chip has intensified competition in AI PCs, pressuring Qualcomm shares as investors worry about share loss in a key growth market. Article Title

Nvidia’s new RTX Spark/laptop chip has intensified competition in AI PCs, pressuring Qualcomm shares as investors worry about share loss in a key growth market. Negative Sentiment: Several reports said Qualcomm shares slipped when Nvidia unveiled its AI PC push, underscoring near-term concerns that the chipmaker could face tougher competition in Windows-on-Arm and AI-enabled laptops. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. UBS Group cut Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Qualcomm from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $181.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qualcomm, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qualcomm wasn't on the list.

While Qualcomm currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here