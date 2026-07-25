Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Enpro Inc. $NPO

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO - Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,572 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 5,731 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.88% of Enpro worth $46,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enpro in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Enpro by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Enpro in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Enpro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enpro by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company's stock.

Enpro Stock Performance

NPO opened at $333.52 on Friday. Enpro Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.00 and a 52-week high of $390.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $335.08 and a 200-day moving average of $287.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 164.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.90 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 3.70%.The company's revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Enpro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.850-9.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Enpro's dividend payout ratio is 63.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Enpro in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Enpro from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Enpro from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enpro currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $358.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NPO

About Enpro

Enpro Group, Inc NYSE: NPO is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company's product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro's offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

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