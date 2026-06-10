Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,229,911 shares of the company's stock after selling 429,084 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.04% of JFrog worth $76,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JFrog by 318.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company's stock.

JFrog Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $81.26 on Wednesday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $89.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.32 and a beta of 1.23.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 10.93%.The business had revenue of $153.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. JFrog's quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FROG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson set a $90.00 price target on JFrog in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on JFrog from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JFrog from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FROG

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 120,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total transaction of $10,300,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,224,328 shares in the company, valued at $276,776,315.52. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 48,763 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $3,659,175.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,845,601 shares in the company, valued at $363,613,899.04. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 711,378 shares of company stock worth $50,507,034 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

JFrog Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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