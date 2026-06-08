Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Ryder System, Inc. $R

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R - Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,555 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 27,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.31% of Ryder System worth $100,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 324,190 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $62,047,000 after purchasing an additional 70,153 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $111,168,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 175.2% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,457 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 21,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,203 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $140,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $169,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,067,569.46. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 595 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.95, for a total value of $149,910.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,781,748.60. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ryder System from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ryder System in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research raised Ryder System from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryder System from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $240.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ryder System

Ryder System Stock Up 0.1%

R opened at $265.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.74 and a 12 month high of $269.99. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $232.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.62.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company's quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.050-14.80 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Ryder System's payout ratio is presently 30.26%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

Further Reading

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