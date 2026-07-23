Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR - Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,876 shares of the company's stock after selling 35,580 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.99% of Ingredion worth $70,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 32.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Ingredion by 63.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,694 shares of the company's stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the company's stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,414 shares of the company's stock worth $13,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Ingredion by 5.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Ingredion Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of INGR opened at $102.48 on Thursday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.44 and a 1-year high of $135.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.05 and a 200 day moving average of $109.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.36%.Ingredion's revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-11.150 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Ingredion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Ingredion from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings cut Ingredion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ingredion from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $122.43.

View Our Latest Report on Ingredion

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company's product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

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