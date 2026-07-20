Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,182,460 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 26,070 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.50% of Xylem worth $141,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 30.3% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $1,232,000. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xylem by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $9,047,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its stake in Xylem by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 332,132 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,632,000 after acquiring an additional 17,640 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Xylem Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $122.96 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.29 and a 1-year high of $154.27. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $113.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 10.79%.Xylem's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Xylem's payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jerome A. Peribere bought 1,210 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.61 per share, with a total value of $141,098.10. Following the acquisition, the director owned 27,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,172,841.49. The trade was a 4.65% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,443.30. The trade was a 54.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Xylem from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Xylem from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Xylem from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.31.

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Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

See Also

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