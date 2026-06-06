Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,536,913 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 245,872 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.56% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $181,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $416,900,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $185,969,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $144,468,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 475.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,551,715 shares of the technology company's stock worth $87,230,000 after buying an additional 2,933,972 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11,131.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,821,092 shares of the technology company's stock worth $67,763,000 after buying an additional 2,795,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 17,001 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $475,517.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 93,583 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,808,425.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 204,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,144,667.54. This represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 702,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,440,171. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 8.4%

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $49.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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