Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,694 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.60% of MSCI worth $235,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 341.7% in the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI opened at $628.83 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $596.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $576.90. MSCI Inc has a one year low of $501.08 and a one year high of $644.77. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.17. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 65.48% and a net margin of 40.74%.The firm had revenue of $850.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. MSCI's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. MSCI's payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $690.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday. They set a "buy" rating and a $760.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $719.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of MSCI from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $713.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSCI

Key Headlines Impacting MSCI

Here are the key news stories impacting MSCI this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies initiated coverage on MSCI with a Buy rating and a $760 price target , implying meaningful upside from current levels and signaling continued confidence in the company’s long-term growth profile.

Jefferies initiated coverage on MSCI with a rating and a , implying meaningful upside from current levels and signaling continued confidence in the company’s long-term growth profile. Positive Sentiment: Analysts heading into MSCI’s Q2 report are pointing to double-digit revenue growth, supported by strong index demand, record asset-based fees, and AI-driven product launches, which could reinforce the company’s earnings momentum.

Analysts heading into MSCI’s Q2 report are pointing to double-digit revenue growth, supported by strong index demand, record asset-based fees, and AI-driven product launches, which could reinforce the company’s earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles discuss the upcoming MSCI India index review and possible additions/removals that could trigger about $2.3 billion in passive flows. These headlines are about MSCI’s index methodology and market impact, but they are not a direct operating update for MSCI itself.

Several articles discuss the upcoming MSCI India index review and possible additions/removals that could trigger about in passive flows. These headlines are about MSCI’s index methodology and market impact, but they are not a direct operating update for MSCI itself. Neutral Sentiment: Technical commentary on Direxion MSCI Emerging Markets ETFs highlights trading interest tied to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, but this appears to be more about market products linked to MSCI benchmarks than a fundamental change in MSCI’s business.

Technical commentary on Direxion MSCI Emerging Markets ETFs highlights trading interest tied to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, but this appears to be more about market products linked to MSCI benchmarks than a fundamental change in MSCI’s business. Negative Sentiment: Investors may also be holding back ahead of MSCI’s Q2 earnings release, since the stock is trading near recent highs and expectations are already elevated, leaving room for volatility if results or guidance disappoint.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other news, insider Alvise J. Munari sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.04, for a total value of $5,920,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,941,357.92. This represents a 29.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.76% of the company's stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

Further Reading

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