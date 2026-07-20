Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Ball Corporation $BALL

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL - Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,324,110 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 70,088 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.87% of Ball worth $137,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ball by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,886,681 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,000,429,000 after purchasing an additional 999,690 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ball by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,225,631 shares of the company's stock valued at $382,742,000 after acquiring an additional 266,238 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ball by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,658,732 shares of the company's stock valued at $299,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,434 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Ball by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,739,044 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,057,000 after acquiring an additional 922,747 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,651,348 shares of the company's stock worth $234,521,000 after acquiring an additional 602,137 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial set a $73.00 target price on Ball and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Ball from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.85.

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Ball Trading Up 0.0%

BALL stock opened at $62.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.98. Ball Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.83 and a 12 month high of $68.29. The firm's 50-day moving average is $58.14 and its 200 day moving average is $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ball Corporation will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Ball's payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company's packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

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