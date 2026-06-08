Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,101,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock after buying an additional 569,817 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.01% of Antero Resources worth $106,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Antero Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,171,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $341,368,000 after purchasing an additional 116,461 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 8,156,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $328,529,000 after buying an additional 783,117 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,970,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $267,485,000 after buying an additional 1,922,977 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,508,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $151,307,000 after buying an additional 140,416 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $137,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.06.

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Antero Resources Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE AR opened at $35.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Antero Resources Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In related news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 39,490 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,550,772.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 277,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,904.55. The trade was a 12.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 185,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $7,308,536.58. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,085,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,680,601.36. This trade represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,316 shares of company stock valued at $9,387,309. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company's operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero's portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

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