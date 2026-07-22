Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,230 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 78,152 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.35% of FTAI Aviation worth $88,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 12.7% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,833 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at $964,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at $2,200,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter worth $3,109,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FTAI Aviation

In related news, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total transaction of $64,741.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $764,716.68. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin Tuchman sold 67,500 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total transaction of $16,334,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 210,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,936,717.09. This represents a 24.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,515 shares of company stock worth $61,599,445. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FTAI shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised FTAI Aviation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $333.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $210.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $244.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.51. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $109.90 and a 52 week high of $323.51.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.32). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 181.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.The business had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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